Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 285 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,368. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $471.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $469.42 and a 200 day moving average of $434.56. The stock has a market cap of $192.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.75 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.