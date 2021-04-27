Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 32,735 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,735 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 149,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after buying an additional 33,007 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 65,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 17,793 shares during the period. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.37. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $51.72.

