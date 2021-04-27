Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,411 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $43,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $199.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.66 and a 200-day moving average of $170.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.31 and a 12 month high of $208.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.