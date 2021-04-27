Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,899 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,000. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 263.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,147,000 after purchasing an additional 84,075 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $569,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $1,462,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com stock opened at $235.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $216.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

