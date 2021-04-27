Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 1.5% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.17.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXPI opened at $205.02 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.82 and a 200-day moving average of $170.84. The stock has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of -386.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

