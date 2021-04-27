Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 2.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $111.45 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.19 and a 200-day moving average of $96.05.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.