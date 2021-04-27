Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,678 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,593,000 after purchasing an additional 731,839 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $143.36 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

