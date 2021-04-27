Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 48.5% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.94 and a 52 week high of $150.69.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total value of $64,931.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,581.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 4,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $628,955.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,567.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.05.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

