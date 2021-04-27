Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 84.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,698 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 38.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,498 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after buying an additional 25,976 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $107,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,419 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EA stock opened at $143.79 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

