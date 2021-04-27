Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $24.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $24,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,950,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $233.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $141.01 and a 52 week high of $234.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.73 and its 200 day moving average is $209.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

