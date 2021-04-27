Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.41 Million Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,026,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,608,000 after purchasing an additional 232,180 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $20,512,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 751.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,212,000 after purchasing an additional 127,728 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,371,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq stock opened at $160.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.38 and a 12 month high of $163.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.60 and its 200-day moving average is $137.67.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,696,498 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.03.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.