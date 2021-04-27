Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.14 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 1.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,378,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK opened at $818.32 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.35 and a twelve month high of $827.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $764.15 and a 200-day moving average of $711.83. The stock has a market cap of $124.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,359 shares of company stock valued at $32,900,569. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

