Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.61 Million in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 76,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period.

PXF opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.89. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $29.99 and a 12 month high of $48.00.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.