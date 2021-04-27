Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $5.11 Million in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,643 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $6,515,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,730 shares of company stock worth $28,708,908. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 target price (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $925.36.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $933.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $853.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $875.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.27 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $594.46 and a twelve month high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

