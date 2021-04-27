Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTES. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NetEase by 397.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,480,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,967,000 after buying an additional 17,962,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 371.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995,841 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 405.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,205 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $457,805,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,521,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006,464 shares during the last quarter.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTES. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.98.

NTES stock opened at $112.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. Research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.