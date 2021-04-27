Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.6% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $67.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average of $68.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $70.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

