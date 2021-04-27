Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 2.0% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $10,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.70 and its 200 day moving average is $72.37. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

