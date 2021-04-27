Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 92.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,242,000 after purchasing an additional 375,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,600,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,718,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,502,000 after acquiring an additional 260,560 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,321,000 after acquiring an additional 117,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $130.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

