Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Hits New 12-Month High at $165.63

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $165.63 and last traded at $165.63, with a volume of 539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $164.79.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.
The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.99, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
In other news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period.
Fox Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOXF)
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?
Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.