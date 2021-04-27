Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Hits New 12-Month High at $165.63

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $165.63 and last traded at $165.63, with a volume of 539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $164.79.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.99, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.61 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

