Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) shares rose 14.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Foxtons Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.