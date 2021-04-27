Fractal Market Capitalization Reaches $11.33 Million (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 27th. Over the last week, Fractal has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Fractal has a total market cap of $11.33 million and $280,127.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00061908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.00277920 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $574.41 or 0.01044374 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00026765 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.13 or 0.00725677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,993.58 or 0.99987510 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars.

