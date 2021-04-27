Franco-Nevada Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Franco-Nevada in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FNV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.64.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $141.90 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $166.11. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.09, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.27 and its 200 day moving average is $128.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,475,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,274,000 after acquiring an additional 533,077 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,542,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,619,000 after purchasing an additional 188,407 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 12,433.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 5,013,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,684,000 after buying an additional 231,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,945,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,110,000 after buying an additional 244,339 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.