Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Lowered to C$196.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$205.00 to C$196.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FNV. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$230.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$130.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$184.23.

Shares of TSE:FNV traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$175.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,899. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$160.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$164.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a current ratio of 12.48. The company has a market cap of C$33.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.46. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$133.63 and a 12-month high of C$222.15.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$396.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

