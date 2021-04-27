Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues Earnings Results

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Franklin Electric updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.800-3.000 EPS.

NASDAQ:FELE traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.97. 155,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day moving average of $72.11. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $83.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,063,857.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,384.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,783.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

FELE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

