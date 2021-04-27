Franklin Street Properties (FSP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Franklin Street Properties to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. On average, analysts expect Franklin Street Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FSP stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $5.45. 356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,334. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.94 million, a PE ratio of -272.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy purchased 122,728 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $532,639.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at $70,195.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 62,500 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,174 shares in the company, valued at $584,460.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

