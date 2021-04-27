Frax (FRAX) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 27th. Frax has a total market capitalization of $116.33 million and $5.55 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Frax coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001838 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00061396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.69 or 0.00275471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.93 or 0.01045508 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00026744 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.49 or 0.00704686 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,639.27 or 0.99882776 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 115,709,875 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

