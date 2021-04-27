Frax Share Trading Up 10.9% Over Last Week (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Frax Share coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.75 or 0.00010457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a market cap of $58.03 million and $6.48 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Frax Share has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00062420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.83 or 0.00275891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.85 or 0.01040919 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026710 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.17 or 0.00718056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,885.65 or 0.99731322 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,601,561 coins and its circulating supply is 10,084,263 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

