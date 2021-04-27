Freddie Mac (FMCC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. Freddie Mac had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. On average, analysts expect Freddie Mac to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FMCC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 723,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,396. Freddie Mac has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 2.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Freddie Mac from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Freddie Mac in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Freddie Mac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $0.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Freddie Mac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

