freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.53) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) price target on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €21.79 ($25.64).

Shares of FRA FNTN opened at €20.39 ($23.99) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of €18.06. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

