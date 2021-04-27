Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris Sells 1,997 Shares

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,438.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,780,219.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott James Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total value of $339,230.39.

Freshpet stock traded up $6.99 on Tuesday, reaching $183.08. 24,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,872. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,640.42, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $177.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.45.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FRPT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Freshpet by 255.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

