FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will report sales of $29.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.50 million. FS Bancorp reported sales of $26.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year sales of $115.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.50 million to $116.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $116.70 million, with estimates ranging from $116.20 million to $117.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FS Bancorp.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%.

FSBW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on FS Bancorp from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in FS Bancorp by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSBW opened at $67.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $284.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.44 and a 200 day moving average of $57.92. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $73.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.23%.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS Bancorp (FSBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.