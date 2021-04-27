FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

FS Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 95.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:FSBW traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.21. 689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,163. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.92. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $73.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.91. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%. Equities research analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSBW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FS Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

