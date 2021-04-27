FTS International (FTSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect FTS International to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FTSI opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.12. FTS International has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $27.16.

Get FTS International alerts:

In other FTS International news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 483,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $8,249,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.