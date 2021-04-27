FUD.finance (FUD) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded down 48.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th. FUD.finance has a market capitalization of $467,686.60 and approximately $1,996.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FUD.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.80 or 0.00035712 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FUD.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00067119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00020527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00065505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $451.25 or 0.00813866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00097564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,568.69 or 0.08240076 BTC.

About FUD.finance

FUD.finance (FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUD.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUD.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.