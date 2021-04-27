FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.30

Shares of FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and traded as low as $0.20. FullNet Communications shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 1,410 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.

About FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO)

FullNet Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers dial-up and direct high-speed connectivity to the Internet under the FullNet brand name; carrier-neutral telecommunications premise co-location services; Web page hosting services; equipment co-location services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; group text and voice message delivery services; and voice and data solutions.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for FullNet Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FullNet Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.