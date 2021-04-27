Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.70 Million

Analysts expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to report sales of $220.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $225.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $216.40 million. Fulton Financial reported sales of $211.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year sales of $889.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $879.40 million to $904.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $871.53 million, with estimates ranging from $860.00 million to $885.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FULT. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 182,771 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

FULT opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $18.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

