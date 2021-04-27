Function X 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.24 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001245 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $170.60 million and $3.24 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,596.44 or 0.99893577 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00042547 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00010577 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.96 or 0.00140081 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000966 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001815 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004645 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- GAPS (GAP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002850 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.