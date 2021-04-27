Function X 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.24 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001245 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $170.60 million and $3.24 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 246,120,421 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

