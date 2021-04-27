Fundamenta (FMTA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.78 Million

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 71.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for about $2.66 or 0.00004778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a market cap of $1.99 million and $3.78 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00062895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.60 or 0.00277774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.40 or 0.01053627 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00027456 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.05 or 0.00720600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,649.79 or 0.99989432 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,196,671 coins and its circulating supply is 748,808 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

