FUNToken Market Capitalization Tops $342.46 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last week, FUNToken has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $342.46 million and approximately $14.24 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00068163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00064450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.04 or 0.00803771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00097687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,523.77 or 0.08225601 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

