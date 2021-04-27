Furucombo (COMBO) Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $8.58 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for about $1.89 or 0.00003437 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00062037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.20 or 0.00278758 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.26 or 0.01041255 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.77 or 0.00727401 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00025975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,861.62 or 0.99824221 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

