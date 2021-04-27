Fuse Network (FUSE) Market Capitalization Reaches $13.58 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $13.58 million and $1.27 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000445 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00062562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.40 or 0.00276571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $583.77 or 0.01052537 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00027524 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.84 or 0.00726323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,485.22 or 1.00039236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

