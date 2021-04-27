FY2021 EPS Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) – Raymond James raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for AltaGas in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALA. National Bankshares upped their price target on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Monday. CSFB increased their target price on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.00.

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$22.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.18 billion and a PE ratio of 12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.26. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$14.55 and a 12 month high of C$22.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

