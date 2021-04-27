FY2021 EPS Estimates for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Decreased by Wedbush

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Wedbush also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PTON. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.81.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $103.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,475.29 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.97.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,793,934.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total transaction of $690,214.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,703.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 493,057 shares of company stock valued at $57,396,371. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

