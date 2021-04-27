FY2021 EPS Estimates for Trevali Mining Co. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.30 price objective on the stock.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

TV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.23.

Shares of TSE TV opened at C$0.21 on Tuesday. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.25. The firm has a market cap of C$202.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.55.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.