G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 11,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $388,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $329,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,258. 14.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,474,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 316,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,056,000 after acquiring an additional 262,986 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1,237.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 258,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 239,423 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 226.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 97,354 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.