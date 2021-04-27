G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.17.
A number of brokerages recently commented on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th.
In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 11,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $388,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $329,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,258. 14.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45.
G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.
G1 Therapeutics Company Profile
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.
