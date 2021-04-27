Gala (GALA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $786,844.00

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $152.61 million and approximately $786,844.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gala coin can now be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00067571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00065199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.52 or 0.00822892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00097554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,550.39 or 0.08184252 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

Gala (GALA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

