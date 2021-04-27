Gala Price Down 6.9% This Week (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Gala has a total market cap of $157.07 million and $544,907.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gala

GALA is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gala’s official website is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

