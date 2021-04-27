Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GLPEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

OTCMKTS:GLPEY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,212. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter.

Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

