GameCredits Price Up 5% Over Last Week (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000478 BTC on exchanges. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $36.37 million and approximately $883,113.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.98 or 0.00468614 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000630 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002560 BTC.

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,835,456 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

