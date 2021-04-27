GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up to $168.93

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $168.93, but opened at $183.05. GameStop shares last traded at $180.27, with a volume of 89,703 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, April 19th. Standpoint Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.12 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.86 and a 200 day moving average of $78.23.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in GameStop by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in GameStop in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

